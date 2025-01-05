PM assures no welfare scheme to be stopped if BJP forms govt in Delhi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday made a strong appeal to people to bring the BJP to power in Delhi, as he attacked the Arvind Kejriwal-led party with "AAP-da" and "Sheesh Mahal" jibes and assured Delhiites that no welfare scheme would be discontinued if the saffron party forms the government.

Speaking at the BJP's first public rally in Rohini before the upcoming polls, Modi said every season in the city has turned into a period of "emergency," with drinking water shortages in the summer, waterlogging during the monsoon and pollution during the winter.

The BJP has been out of power in Delhi since 1998. It has been making all out efforts to dethrone the AAP which has ruled the city since 2015. Assembly elections in Delhi are likely next month.

"Only when this 'AAP-da (disaster)' is gotten rid of in Delhi, the double-engine of development can come in," Modi said, hitting out at the AAP.

He said the AAP government was a "disaster" that had struck Delhi, and any more responsibility given to the "AAP-da" means punishment for the people of Delhi.

The "AAP-da" government does not have any vision to develop the national capital, and that is what lotus (the BJP's poll symbol) is going to bloom in the city and the BJP would usher in change, the prime minister said.

"We want to make Delhi such a world capital that reflects the vastness of India's heritage. It should be the centre of new global systems. This can happen only when the BJP government works both at the Centre and state (Delhi)," he told the 'Parivartan Rally'.

Modi also accused the AAP government of spreading fear that a BJP government in Delhi would discontinue several welfare schemes launched by the AAP.

The AAP government is currently providing free electricity, water, bus rides for women and pilgrimage for the elderly. The AAP also says its government work in the health and education sectors are an example for others to follow.

The prime minister asserted a new BJP government would implement with renewed vigour central schemes that, he claimed, have been stalled by the AAP government.

Hours after Modi's accusation, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal held a press conference and said the BJP is seeking votes by abusing him.

The prime minister said the Centre has been developing highways in Delhi, expanding the Metro network, starting the Namo Bharat Regional Rapid Transit System, and running big hospitals.

"However, the moment you step out of a Metro station, you can see potholed roads, overflowing sewers. Some areas are such that even auto and cab drivers refuse to go due to long traffic jams," he said.

"In the past 10 years, Delhi has witnessed a state government that is no less than an 'aap-da (disaster)'! Delhiites have realised this. Only one voice is ringing in Delhi -- 'Aapda nahi sahenge, badal kar rahenge (will not tolerate disaster, will bring change)," Modi said.

He pointed out that several BJP state governments are running special schemes for women.

If the BJP is voted to power in Delhi, he said, its government will ensure women find it easier to run their households, daughters and sisters are safe and get opportunity for good education and jobs, people's incomes and savings go up and their life becomes comfortable.

For this, a BJP chief minister is needed, he said, hinting the party may promise some financial assistance to women before the polls.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party has already announced that if it returns to power, it will give Rs 2100 monthly aid to women.

"I have full confidence that the people of Delhi will rein in the corrupt and anti-development AAP-da and give an opportunity to the BJP to make the city a modern, 21st century capital," he said.

The PM told the rally he had come to Rohini to make a special request to the people of Delhi to give the BJP an opportunity for their own and the city's bright future. Only BJP can develop Delhi, he said.

The prime minister said when the people of Delhi were grappling with the COVID-19, struggling to find medical oxygen and medicines, the entire focus of the "AAP-da people" was on building their own "Sheesh Mahal (palaces)".

"They made a huge budget for the 'Sheesh Mahal'. This is their truth... They do not care about the people of Delhi. That is why every Delhiite today is saying... 'we will not tolerate AAP-da, we will being change'," he said.

He also accused the AAP government of wasting a decade fighting with the Centre.

"We are in the 21st century and 25 years have passed. Two or three generations have entered their youth. The next 25 years are very important for Delhi. The next 25 years will see India emerge a developed nation. We all will be stakeholders in this journey," Modi said.

The national capital should be a part of this glorious journey, he added.

"In Delhi, people blessed the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections and now, in the assembly polls, are set to bless the BJP. This is a golden opportunity to win the heart of Delhi and free it of disaster ('aapda')," he said.

Earlier in the day, Modi inaugurated several projects worth Rs 12,200 crore.

He inaugurated a 13-km section of the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor from Sahibabad in Ghaziabad to New Ashok Nagar here.