PM bats for youngsters without political background to enter politics to meet 'Viksit Bharat' goal

New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said collective efforts will help the youth sans a political background to rise in politics and asserted that the spirit shown by such people during the freedom struggle is required again to attain the goal of 'Viksit Bharat'.

In his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast, Modi said his Independence Day call for one lakh youth without any political background to join politics has evoked wide reactions with some youth stating that dynastic politics crushes new talent.

"This year from Red Fort, I have urged one lakh youth who are not from a political background to connect with the political system. This point of mine has garnered tremendous response.We thus come to know that a large number of our youth are eagerly ready to enter politics," Modi said.

All they are looking for is the right opportunity and apt guidance, he added.

"I have also received letters from youth across the country on this subject. Enormous response is being received on social media as well. People have sent me many kinds of suggestions. Some youth have written in their letters that it is truly inconceivable for them. On account of the absence of a political legacy on part of their grandfather or parents they could not enter politics despite wanting to," the prime minister said.

Some youth have written that they possess a good experience of working at the ground level and hence they can be helpful in solving people's problems, he said.

"Some youth have also written that dynastic politics crushes new talent. Some youth have mentioned that such efforts will lend more strength to our democracy. I thank each and everyone for sending in suggestions on the subject," Modi said.

He hoped that with collective efforts, youth who do not possess a political background, will also be able to come forward in politics.

Their experience and their fervour will prove useful for the country, Modi said.

"Even during the freedom struggle, many such people had come forward, who did not have any political background. They took the plunge for the sake of India's freedom. Once more, we require the same spirit to attain the goal of Viksit Bharat," he said.

He urged the youth to positively join this campaign.

"This step of yours will be transformative in terms of your future and the country's future," Modi said.

During the programme, Modi also spoke to young entrepreneurs, who were IIT-Madras alumni and helming space start-up GalaxEye, as they highlighted their work.

They praised the growing vibrant space ecosystem in the country.

The prime minister said the youth of the country has benefited a lot from various reforms in the space sector.

On the occasion, he noted that India celebrated its first National Space Day on August 23 to mark the first anniversary of the successful landing of its spacecraft on the Moon.

Modi also noted that the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' and 'Poora Desh Tiranga' campaign was a resounding success.

"We saw the Tricolour fluttering atop houses, as well as at schools, colleges and Universities. Some people had the Tricolour adorn their shops, offices... people also did the same on their desktops, mobiles and vehicles. When people join hands to express a sentiment, it thus lends unparalleled glory to any campaign," Modi said.

A Tiranga rally, bearing a 750 metre-long flag was also taken out on the Chenab Railway Bridge, the tallest in the world, he pointed out.

"We all saw captivating pictures of the Tiranga Yatra on the Dal Lake in Srinagar. A yatra with a 600-feet-long Tiranga was carried out in East Kameng District in Arunachal Pradesh. On similar lines, in other States of the country as well, people of all ages participated in such Tiranga Yatras," Modi said.

This campaign wove the entire country into a thread of togetherness and this is exactly what 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' is, he said.

In his radio broadcast, Modi also cited the example of Barekuri village in Assam where people of Moran community have a deep bond with Hoolock Gibbons.

"When they realised that Gibbons love bananas a lot, they started growing bananas on their farms. Besides, they decided that they would perform rituals connected with the birth and death of Gibbons, exactly as they would have performed for their near and dear ones. They have also named the Gibbons," he said..

"Recently, the Gibbons were facing hardships on account of electric wires passing through, in the vicinity. In this scenario, the villagers put forth the problem to the government and a quick solution was found out too," he said.

He also cited another example of human-animal bond, saying young people in Arunachal Pradesh have started using 3-D printing technology to protect wild animals from being hunted for their horns and tusks.

The prime minister also lauded the efforts of people behind a park in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua where wonderful artworks out of waste have been created.

The prime minister also batted for toy recycling, saying this is another such field where "we can work together".

"You too are aware of the fact that whereas many children get bored of their toys within no time, there are children as well for whom such toys are a pipedream. Toys that your children no longer play with... you can give them away to spaces, where they continue being useful," he said.

Modi also urged people to connect with campaigns pertaining to awareness about nutrition.

"A tiny effort on your part, will help a lot in the fight against malnutrition," he said.

Modi also noted that August 29 is Telugu Bhasha Diwas.

"It's truly an amazing language. I extend good wishes to Telugu speakers across the world on Telugu Bhasha Diwas," he said.

Modi also urged people to be a part of the Catch the Rain Movement.

"Paralympics are about to begin in Paris. Our divyang brothers and sisters have reached there. 140 crore Indians are cheering for our athletes and players. You too also encourage our players with #Cheer4bharat," he said.