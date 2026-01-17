PM begins 2-day Assam visit with colourful roadshow

Guwahati, Jan 17 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took part in a roadshow from Assam’s Guwahati airport to Azara, commencing his two-day tour of the northeastern state.

During the four-km roadshow, Modi witnessed Assam's diverse ethnic culture amid cheers by people, who had lined up on both sides of the road.

The PM, during his stay, is scheduled to lay the foundation of the Kaziranga Elevated Corridor and flag off two Amrit Bharat Express trains.

Modi was received at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport here by Governor Laxman Prasad Acharya, besides Chief Minister Himanta and senior officials of the state government.

Several platforms have been erected on the roadside for performances by hundreds of artistes from across the state, an official said.

The roadshow began from a round-about on National Highway-17 near the airport and will end at Azara.

Sarma, state BJP president and Lok Sabha MP Dilip Saikia and senior functionaries of the party joined Modi during the roadshow.

The PM is also scheduled to witness a Bodo folk dance 'Bagurumba Dwhou 2026' by 10,000 performers at the Arjun Bhogeswar Barua Sports Complex.

He will leave for Kaliabor on Sunday morning to lay the foundation stone for the Rs 6,957-crore Kaziranga Elevated Corridor, and later virtually flag off two Amrit Bharat Express trains, and address a public meeting before leaving for West Bengal. PTI TR DG TR RBT