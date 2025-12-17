PM being conferred Ethiopia's highest award reflects Bharat's growing stature: Shah

New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi being conferred Ethiopia’s highest civilian award reflects "Bharat’s rising stature" in global diplomacy under his leadership and said it is a moment of pride for every Indian.

Congratulating Modi, Shah said the honour -- The Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia -- is the 28th international accolade bestowed on the prime minister by a foreign nation. This underscores the growing global recognition of his statesmanship, he said.

"A moment of pride for every Indian. Congratulations to PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji on being bestowed with Ethiopia’s highest award. It signifies Bharat’s rising stature in global diplomacy under his leadership," Shah said in a post on X.

He said the honour would remain a milestone in the friendship between India and Ethiopia.

Modi was conferred the award on Tuesday by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali at a special ceremony held at the Addis International Convention Centre.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the award was presented in recognition of Modi’s exceptional contribution to strengthening the India–Ethiopia partnership and his visionary leadership as a global statesman.

The MEA said Modi is the first global head of state or government to receive the Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia, highlighting the deepening ties between the two countries.