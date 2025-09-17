PM Birthday: Odisha plants 32.85 lakh saplings by noon, target 75 lakh by sunset

Bhubaneswar, Sep 17 (PTI) The Odisha government said that over 32.85 lakh saplings have been planted across the state by noon on Wednesday on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birth anniversary.

The state government has set a target to plant 75 lakh saplings between sunrise and sunset on September 17, commemorating the 75th birth anniversary of the Prime Minister.

"The picture and video of plantations are being uploaded on 'Meri LiFE' portal. The progress of plantation is being tracked easily through the portal. All participants are requested to upload photos of their plantation activities on the portal," a forest department official said, adding that the plantation drive is being conducted under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign-2.

While Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi joined the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' programme at Ekamra College campus, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan planted saplings in the Sainik School campus in Sambalpur on the occasion. He said more than 4.5 lakh saplings will be planted in Sambalpur during 'Seva Paksha'.

BJP vice-president and MP Baijayant Panda joined the plantation programme at Pentha, a seaside village in Kendrapara district.

Meanwhile, Majhi also participated in a cleanliness drive under the 'Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign in Master Canteen area of Bhubaneswar on the occasion of Modi's 75th birthday.

Senior BJP leaders, including Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal and state BJP in-charge Vijaypal Singh Tomar, also joined the campaign and picked up brooms to clean the streets along with party workers.

Majhi described September 17 as a moment of 'national pride' and recalled Modi's previous visit to the state.

"Last year on this day, the Prime Minister celebrated his birthday in Odisha by eating 'Kheer' made by a tribal woman in Gadakana area. He also launched the 'Subhadra Yojana' on that day," Majhi said.

He said the campaigns like 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' and 'Swachhata Hi Seva' reflect the government's vision to ensure clean environment, women's health, and family safety. PTI AAM AAM RG