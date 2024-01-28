PM, BJP leaders congratulate Nitish; Modi says new govt to leave no stone unturned to develop Bihar

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Sunday that the newly sworn-in NDA government in Bihar will leave no stone unturned for the state's development and to fulfil people's aspirations, as BJP leaders joined him in congratulating Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his two deputies on taking oath.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh conveyed his best wishes to them and expressed hope that the new team in Bihar will write a new chapter in development and people's welfare.

In a post on X, BJP chief JP Nadda said he has full confidence that under the guidance of Modi, the government led by Kumar will realise the resolve of a developed and self-reliant Bihar.

In his post, the prime minister said he is confident that the new government in Bihar will serve the people with full dedication.

Hours after resigning as chief minister and breaking ties with the INDIA bloc, Kumar took oath of the same office for the ninth time as the BJP extended its support to him.

BJP leaders Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha took oath as deputy chief ministers along with several ministers. PTI KR SZM