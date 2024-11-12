PM, BJP, RSS working 24 hours to finish off Constitution: Rahul Gandhi

Gondia (Maha), Nov 12 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP and RSS were working round-the-clock to "finish off" the Constitution.

Speaking at a rally at Gondia in support of Congress candidate Gopaldas Agrawal ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections, he said the ideology of the Congress was in the "DNA" of the people of the Vidarbha region and the state.

The Constitution of India enshrines the values of unity, equality, respect for every religion, and does not talk about hatred, suppression of farmers and inequality, he said.

"I can tell you with a guarantee that the Prime Minister has never read the Constitution, because had he read it, he would have respected what is written in the Constitution," he said.

"The RSS, BJP and PM Narendra Modi are working 24 hours to finish off the Constitution," the Congress leader alleged, asking was it constitutional to topple a government. "So when they topple the MVA government in Maharashtra, they weaken the Constitution," Gandhi said.

"Constitution is a book of love and you will not find hatred anywhere in this book. But you will find hatred in the hearts of BJP people, and not in this book or in the hearts of Congress workers and the MVA," he said.

People should ask Modi how many farmers' loans he waived in the last ten years, he said, claiming that the BJP government, instead, privatised everything.

Soybean, cotton growers in Maharashtra will get proper price for their crops while the poor will get Rs 25 lakh health insurance if the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance's government came to power, the Congress leader said.

Gandhi also targeted PM Modi over the three farm laws which were later withdrawn. "If you brought the laws for the benefit of farmers, why farmers came on the road opposing these laws? Because, farmers know you never help them," said the Congress leader.

Talking about the Dharavi slum redevelopment project in Mumbai, he alleged that the land has been given to Adani.

Notably, the contract for the project has been awarded to an Adani group entity.

"Have you ever seen farmers, unemployed youth, labourers on TV? But you have seen the Ambani wedding on TV. Modi ji went to the wedding, did you see Rahul Gandhi at the wedding? So it is very simple, woh unke hain, main aapka hoon (he belongs to them, I belong to you)," Rahul Gandhi said.

In the evening, "the Ambani-Adani media" will air his speech only for ten seconds while prime minister Modi will feature for 23 hours of the day, he said.

Gandhi also reiterated his demand of a caste census and lifting of the 50 per cent cap on reservations.

Talking about the promises fulfilled by the Congress in Jharkhand and Karnataka, he said, "I have made up mind to give the same amount of money to farmers that PM Modi gave to a few billionaires." PTI CLS KRK