PM blames Oppn of insulting country, Bihar, he should create 'Apaman Mantrayala': Priyanka

Saharsa (Bihar), Nov 3 (PTI) Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that he blames all opposition leaders of insulting the country and Bihar, and should create an 'Apaman Mantralaya' (Ministry of Insults).

Addressing an election rally at Sonabarsa in Saharsa district, Vadra alleged that the PM speaks on "unnecessary issues but doesn't utter a word on corruption or misrule of the NDA government in Bihar".

"Before announcing doles for Bihar during elections, Modi and Amit Shah should first answer what the NDA did for the state in the last 20 years," she said.

She alleged that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is not running the state government, and instead, it is being "remote-controlled" from New Delhi by the PM and other central leaders.

The NDA government in Bihar is threatening people's right to vote guaranteed by the Constitution, she alleged.

Bihar's youth are being forced to leave the state as unemployment is rampant, while PSUs, which created jobs, are being given to the BJP's corporate friends, she alleged. PTI PNT ACD