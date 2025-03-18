PM boosted morale of footballers from MP village by comparing them with Brazilian players: Yadav

Bhopal, Mar 18 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has boosted the morale of emerging football players from a small village in the state's Shahdol district to the Brazilian footballers.
Vicharpur village in Shahdol is known as 'Mini Brazil' due to its residents' love for football. PM Modi mentioned it in his conversation with American podcaster Lex Fridman, which was aired on Sunday.
The PM praised the unflinching passion of the residents, which has led to the village being hailed as Mini Brazil. Modi had met some players from this village during his visit to MP in early 2023 and had also spoken about it in his radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' in July that year.
Talking about PM's mention of the village in Fridman's podcast show, Yadav said, "This is a manifestation of the prime minister's special affection towards Madhya Pradesh. This feeling also fulfils the saying 'MP ke mann mein Modi' (Modi in the minds of MP's citizens)." Many projects in the state, including the Cheetah project, have received PM Modi's blessings, he said.
"Modi also launched the river linking campaign in the state and gave the message to the world to manage natural resources in the best possible way. With his blessings, the state is moving rapidly in the direction of development and public welfare," Yadav said in a message to the media.
The people of Madhya Pradesh are grateful to the prime minister for his constant encouragement to the state, he said.