PM bought planes for himself but didn't waive off loans of farmers: Priyanka Gandhi

Agra (UP), May 3 (PTI) Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Friday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said he "bought planes for himself but did not waive off the loan of farmers".

Priyanka Gandhi held a road show in support of the Congress' candidate from Fatehpur Sikri Lok Sabha constituency, Ramnath Sikarwar. Sitting atop a vehicle along with Sikarwar and without taking any names, she said, "You have seen the biggest leader of the nation who has only misled you.

"He has only taken your votes by inciting your emotions during the elections. He has not given you anything. He has given to his rich friends only," she said.

During the 1.5-km road show in Fatehpur Sikri, the Congress general secretary said, "The prime minister bought planes for himself but did not waive off the loans of the farmers. Has Modi ji wiped the tears of a single farmer or has he helped a single poor? He has only run his government for his rich friends and you only get a sack of five kilograms of ration." Continuing her attack, she said,"Modi ji has remained busy visiting the world but he never comes close to you and understands your problem. One who gets power often gets arrogant... Modi has become 'ahankari' (arrogant) after remaining in power for 10 years." Praising her brother Rahul Gandhi who filed his nominations from Rae Bareli on Thursday, she said, "There is a leader in the country who has walked over 4,000 kilometer on foot to meet you and understand your problems. We have made a Nyaya Patra because the most injustice in the last 10 years has been done to the poor, farmers and labour of this country." She reiterated the promises made to the youngsters and said the Agniveer scheme of recruitment in the armed forces will be rolled back if the opposition comes to power.

Praising Sikarwar, a retired Army veteran, she said, "I can say that he is the most honest candidate in this election." Besides the flags of the Congress, those of ally Samajwadi Party were also seen in the road show.

Enthusiasm was seen among the workers of the two parties and the local people who watched the road show from the roof of their home and waved to the Congress leader.

Sikarwar is pitted against sitting MP and BJP candidate Raj Kumar Chahar. He had lost the assembly election in 2022 from Kheraghar in Fatehpur Sikri by a small margin.

Polling in Fatehpur Sikri will be held on May 7, in the third phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.