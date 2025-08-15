PM calls for research to achieve self-reliance in medicines

New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the nation on Friday to achieve self-reliance in medicines and innovation, highlighting India's strength as the "pharmacy of the world".

Addressing the nation on Independence Day, he emphasised the need for research in order to come up with the most affordable and effective new indigenous medicines that can help humanity during a crisis, without any side-effects.

Stating that the country has been setting records in the field of vaccines, Modi urged researchers and entrepreneurs to secure patents for new drugs and medical technologies, ensuring that India not only meets its own healthcare needs but also becomes a global hub of medical self-reliance and innovation.

"We are known as the pharmacy of the world, but is it not the need of the hour to invest more in research and development, so that we have our own patents?" he asked the gathering.

"Shouldn't we be the ones conducting research to provide the most affordable and effective new indigenous medicines that can help humanity during a crisis without any side-effects?" Modi asked from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

He emphasised India's growing prowess in domestic pharmaceutical innovation and the urgent need to develop new medicines, vaccines and life-saving treatments within the country.

Drawing inspiration from India's COVID-19 response, where indigenous vaccines and platforms like CoWin saved millions of lives globally, the prime minister called on the nation to expand this spirit of innovation.

Modi also informed that the Centre has formulated the BioE3 policy and urged the country's youngsters to study it and take steps.

"We have to change the fate of the country and we need your support," he said.