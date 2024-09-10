PM chairs first governing board meeting of ANRF

New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday chaired the first governing board meeting of the newly formed Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF), officials said.

The meeting of the foundation, which will act as an apex body to provide high-level strategic direction towards scientific research in accordance with the recommendations of the National Education Policy (NEP), was attended by Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Senior officials, including the government's principal scientific advisor Ajay Kumar Sood, also participated.

The ANRF aims to seed, grow and promote research and development (R&D) and foster a culture of research and innovation throughout India's universities, colleges, research institutions, and R&D laboratories. PTI UZM MIN MIN