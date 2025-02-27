PM chairs meeting on Ayush sector, emphasises on strategic interventions to harness full potential

New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi undertook a comprehensive review of the Ayush sector on Thursday and emphasised the need to promote holistic health and standard protocols in the yoga, naturopathy and pharmacy sector.

Modi chaired a high-level meeting at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg to review the Ayush sector, underscoring its vital role in holistic wellbeing and healthcare, preserving traditional knowledge and contributing to the country's wellness ecosystem.

Since the creation of the Ministry of Ayush in 2014, Modi has envisioned a clear roadmap for its growth, recognising its vast potential, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

During the comprehensive review of the sector's progress, the prime minister emphasised the need for strategic interventions to harness its full potential, it said.

The review focused on streamlining initiatives, optimising resources and charting a visionary path to elevate Ayush's global presence.

During the review, Modi emphasised the sector's significant contributions, including its role in promoting preventive healthcare, boosting rural economies through medicinal plant cultivation and enhancing India's global standing as a leader in traditional medicine.

He highlighted the sector's resilience and growth, taking note of its increasing acceptance worldwide and potential to drive sustainable development and employment generation, according to the statement.

The prime minister reiterated that the government is committed to strengthening the Ayush sector through policy support, research and innovation.

He also emphasised the need to promote holistic and integrated health and standard protocols in the yoga, naturopathy and pharmacy sector.

Modi emphasised that transparency must remain the bedrock of all operations across sectors within the government, the statement said. He directed all stakeholders to uphold the highest standards of integrity, ensuring that their work is guided solely by the rule of law.

The Ayush sector has rapidly evolved into a driving force in India's healthcare landscape, achieving significant milestones in education, research, public health, international collaboration, trade, digitalisation and global expansion, the statement said.

Through the government's efforts, the sector has witnessed several key achievements about which the prime minister was briefed at the meeting, it added.

The Ayush sector has demonstrated exponential economic growth, with the manufacturing market size surging from USD 2.85 billion in 2014 to USD 23 billion in 2023, the statement said.

India has established itself as a global leader in evidence-based traditional medicine, with the Ayush Research Portal now hosting more than 43,000 studies, it said.

The number of research publications in the last 10 years has gone past the figure of publications of the previous 60 years, it added.

The Ayush visa is aimed at further boosting medical tourism, attracting international patients seeking holistic healthcare solutions.

The Ayush sector has witnessed significant breakthroughs through collaborations with premier institutions at national and international levels, the statement said.

The achievements also include strengthening infrastructure and a renewed focus on the integration of artificial intelligence under the Ayush Grid.

There is an emphasis on digital technologies to leverage the promotion of yoga.

It was highlighted that the iGot platform would host more holistic Y-Break yoga-like content. Establishing the WHO Global Traditional Medicine Centre in Gujarat's Jamnagar is a landmark achievement, reinforcing India's leadership in traditional medicine, the statement said.

The inclusion of traditional medicine in the World Health Organization's International Classification of Diseases (ICD)-11 and the National Ayush Mission being pivotal in expanding the sector's infrastructure and accessibility were also highlighted.

In 2024, more than 24.52 crore people participated in the International Day of Yoga (IDY), which has now become a global phenomenon, the statement said.

The 10th year of IDY -- 2025 -- will be a significant milestone with an increased participation of people across the globe, it added.

The meeting was attended by Union Health Minister J P Nadda, Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Ayush and Minister of State, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Prataprao Jadhav, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister P K Mishra, Principal Secretary-2 to the Prime Minister Shaktikanta Das, Advisor to the Prime Minister Amit Khare and senior officials.