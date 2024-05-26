PM chairs meeting to review preparedness for cyclone Remal, takes stock of disaster management infrastructure

New Delhi, May 26 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday chaired a meeting to review the preparedness for cyclone Remal, asking the Ministry of Home Affairs to monitor the situation and take a review after the cyclone's landfall to extend necessary assistance for restoration.

Advertisment

During the meeting at his 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence, the prime minister instructed that apart from 12 NDRF teams that have already been deployed in West Bengal and one in Odisha, more teams be kept on standby which can move within one hour, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

"Reviewed the preparedness in the wake of Cyclone Remal. Took stock of the disaster management infrastructure and other related aspects. I pray for everyone's safety and well-being," Modi said in a post on X.

Met officials said the landfall process of Remal, with its centre about 30 km from the coastline at 8.30 pm, had started and will continue for about four hours.

Advertisment

"The landfall process of severe cyclonic storm 'Remal' commenced over the adjacent coasts of West Bengal and Bangladesh between Sagar Island and Khepupara close to the southwest of Mongla in the neighbouring country," a Met official said, adding that it will hit land around midnight.

Prime Minister Modi was briefed that the National Crisis Management Committee is in regular touch with the government of West Bengal, the PMO statement said.

All fishermen have been advised not to venture into the south Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea and around one lakh people are being moved to safer places, it said.

Advertisment

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) is also extending information support to Bangladesh with regular updates, the statement said.

Prime Minister Modi said that the Centre has extended full support to the state government and must continue to do so.

He said that the Ministry of Home Affairs should monitor the situation and take a review after the landfall of the cyclone in order to extend necessary assistance for restoration, according to the statement.

Advertisment

The prime minister has instructed more National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams should be kept on standby which can move within one hour. The Indian Coast Guard is to also deploy its assets for any emergency.

Modi said there should be high vigil by ports, railways and highways to avoid any untoward incidents, the statement said.

The Principal Secretary to PM, Cabinet Secretary, Home Secretary, DG of NDRF, DG of IMD and Member Secretary of NDMA were also present during the meeting. PTI ASK RT RT