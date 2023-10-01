PM, Chouhan to inaugurate and lay foundation for projects worth Rs 71,000 cr in poll-bound MP: BJP

Bhopal, Oct 1 (PTI) The BJP will amp up its Madhya Pradesh poll pitch this week with the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday and Thursday during which he will unveil and lay the foundation for developmental projects worth Rs 31,000 crore.

Similarly, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will embark on a whirlwind tour starting Monday and inaugurate and lay foundation stones of various schemes worth Rs 40,000 crore during the week, MP BJP chief VD Sharma said in a release on Sunday.

The PM will lay the foundation stones and inaugurate a slew of projects worth Rs 19,000 crore in Gwalior on Monday, he said.

On October 5, Modi is scheduled to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of projects worth Rs 12,000 crore in Jabalpur. The prime minister will also lay the foundation of a museum dedicated to tribal queen Rani Durgavati who fought the Mughals, Sharma said.

Likewise, Chouhan will unveil and lay the foundation for development projects worth Rs 40,000 crore across 10 districts, including Bhopal, Dindori, Ujjain, Balaghat, Dhar, Morena, Bhind and Mandla.

The upcoming blitzkrieg by the prime minister and Chouhan is an indication that the model code of conduct may kick in shortly for polls, due in November, sources in BJP said.

The ruling party has declared 79 candidates, including three Union ministers and four other MPs, so far out of the total 230 seats. The Congress is yet to declare its nominees.

After the 2018 elections threw up a hung assembly, the Congress, which won 114 seats by restricting the BJP to 109, formed a coalition government under Nath.

However, the Nath-led dispensation collapsed after 15 months in March 2020 when several Congress MLAs, most of them the loyalists of Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, joined the BJP, providing the muscle to the saffron party under Chouhan to seize power. PTI LAL NSK