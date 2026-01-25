PM condoles death of veteran journalist Mark Tully

New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed grief over the death of veteran journalist Mark Tully and hailed him as a towering voice of journalism.

"Saddened by the passing of Sir Mark Tully, a towering voice of journalism. His connect with India and the people of our nation was reflected in his works," the prime minister said in a post on X.

"His reporting and insights have left an enduring mark on public discourse. Condolences to his family, friends and many admirers," Modi said.

Tully, 90, breathed his last in a Delhi hospital on Sunday afternoon. PTI SKU RHL