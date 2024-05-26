PM Modi condoles loss of lives in fire at east Delhi hospital

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the fire tragedy at a hospital in east Delhi is heart-rending, and his thoughts are with the bereaved families in this incredibly difficult time.

A massive fire broke out at a private children's hospital in east Delhi's Vivek Vihar, leaving seven newborns dead, officials said on Sunday.

The officials of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said the blaze broke out at the Baby Care New Born Hospital at around 11:30 pm on Saturday and soon spread to two other adjacent buildings.

"The fire tragedy at a hospital in Delhi is heart-rending. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this incredibly difficult time. I pray that those injured recover at the earliest," Modi said in a post on X.