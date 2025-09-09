PM conducts aerial survey of flood-hit areas in Punjab

Chandigarh, Sep 9 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday conducted an aerial survey of the flood-ravaged areas in Punjab, battling its worst deluge since 1988.

Modi, who is on a daylong visit to Himachal Pradesh and Punjab to review the flood situation in the two states, will also hold discussions with senior officials and chair a review meeting on the ground situation in Gurdaspur, officials said.

He will also interact with flood-affected persons as well as NDRF, SDRF and Aapda Mitra Team in Gurdaspur.

Modi came to Punjab after his visit to Himachal Pradesh.

While leaving from Delhi for Himachal Pradesh and Punjab earlier in the day to review the situation in the wake of floods and landslides, PM Modi wrote on X, "The Government of India stands shoulder to shoulder with those affected in this tragic hour." Punjab is currently facing one of its worst flood disasters in decades. The floods are a result of swollen rivers the Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi along with seasonal rivulets caused by heavy rainfall in their catchment areas in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir. PTI CHS SUN VSD MIN MIN