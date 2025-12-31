PM congratulates Arjun Erigaisi for bronze at FIDE World Blitz Chess Championship

New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Arjun Erigaisi on winning the bronze medal at the FIDE World Blitz Chess Championship and said his success will inspire the youth of the country.

"India's strides in chess continue! Congratulations to Arjun Erigaisi for winning the Bronze at the FIDE World Blitz Chess Championship in Doha, following his bronze medal in the FIDE Rapid Chess Championship recently," Modi said in a post on X.

"His skills, patience and passion are exemplary. His successes will continue to inspire our youth. My best wishes to him," the prime minister said.

Indian Grandmaster Erigaisi secured the bronze medal at the World Blitz Championship in Doha on Tuesday. With this feat, he became only the second Indian male player -- after the legendary Viswanathan Anand -- to win a medal in the World Blitz championship in the 'Open category'. PTI SKU RHL