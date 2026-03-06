PM congratulates candidates who cleared civil services exam

New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated all the candidates who successfully cleared the Civil Services Examination, 2025 and said their dedication, perseverance and hard work have led to this significant milestone.
For those who could not perform as desired, Modi said, this was only one step in a larger journey and many opportunities lie ahead, both in future examinations and in the many avenues through which they can contribute to the nation.
"Congratulations to all those who have successfully cleared the Civil Services Examination, 2025. Their dedication, perseverance and hard work have led to this significant milestone. Wishing them the very best as they embark on a journey of serving the nation and fulfilling the aspirations of the people," he said in a post on 'X'.
Modi said he understands that those who may not have secured the desired outcome in the civil services examination, such moments can be difficult.
"However, this is only one step in a larger journey. Many opportunities lie ahead, both in future examinations and in the many avenues through which you can contribute to our nation. My best wishes for the road ahead," he said.
Anuj Agnihotri, an MBBS graduate from AIIMS, Jodhpur, topped the civil services exam.
Second rank holder Rajeshwari Suve M, has a Bachelor of Engineering (BE) degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from Anna University, Chennai, while BCom graduate from University of Delhi, Akansh Dhull has bagged the third rank.
A total of 958 candidates -- 659 men and 299 women -- have qualified the examination and are recommended for appointment to different central civil services, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) said.
The top 25 candidates comprise 11 women and 14 men.
The civil services examination is conducted annually in three stages -- preliminary, main and interview -- by the UPSC to select officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.
The civil services (preliminary) examination, 2025 was conducted on May 25, last year. A total of 9,37,876 candidates applied for this examination, out of which 5,76,793 actually appeared in the test, the UPSC said in a statement.
As many as 14,161 candidates qualified for appearance in the written (main) examination which was held in August, 2025. Of these, 2,736 candidates qualified for the personality test (interview) of the examination.