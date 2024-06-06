PM congratulates Claudia Sheinbaum for winning Mexico's presidential poll

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Claudia Sheinbaum on Thursday for winning the presidential poll in Mexico, calling it a momentous occasion in her country.

"Congratulations to Claudia Sheinbaum, Mexico's first woman President-elect! This is a momentous occasion for the people of Mexico and a tribute to the great leadership of President @lopezobrador as well," Modi said on X, tagging the outgoing president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

Modi said he looked forward to continued collaboration and shared progress.

Sheinbaum has won Mexico's presidential election, becoming the first woman selected for the job.

The climate scientist and former Mexico City mayor was the favoured successor of Obrador.