PM congratulates director Payal Kapadia for Cannes win

New Delhi, May 26 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the country is proud of director Payal Kapadia who became the first Indian filmmaker to win the Grand Prix award at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival for her film "All We Imagine as Light".

He also said through her remarkable talent the FTII alumnus has given a "glimpse of the rich creativity in India".

"India is proud of Payal Kapadia for her historic feat of winning the Grand Prix at the 77th Cannes Film Festival for her work 'All We Imagine as Light'. An alumnus of FTII, her remarkable talent continues to shine on the global stage, giving a glimpse of the rich creativity in India. This prestigious accolade not only honours her exceptional skills but also inspires a new generation of Indian filmmakers," Modi said in a post on X.

"All We Imagine As Light", which marks Kapadia's feature directorial debut, won the Grand Prix, the second-most prestigious prize of the festival after the Palme d'Or at the closing ceremony of the 77th Cannes Film Festival on Saturday night.

Kapadia's movie is the first Indian film in 30 years and first ever by an Indian female director to be showcased in the main competition segment. The last Indian movie to be selected in the category was Shaji N Karun's 1994 film "Swaham".

A Malayalam-Hindi feature, "All We Imagine as Light" is an Indian-French co-production and stars Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha and Chhaya Kadam.