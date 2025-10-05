PM congratulates Hagrama Mohilary for being sworn in as Assam's Bodoland Territorial Council chief

New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Hagrama Mohilary on being sworn in as the Bodoland Territorial Council's Chief Executive Member and asserted that the Centre and the Assam government will continue to support the BTC government while collectively working to ensure all-round development.

Bodoland Peoples' Front's Mohilary was sworn in as the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the BTC in Assam's Kokrajhar district on Sunday.

Former minister Rihon Daimary was also sworn in as the deputy CEM at a function held at the Bodoland Secretariat Field here amid inclement weather.

In a post on X, Modi said, "I congratulate Shri Hagrama Mohilary on being sworn in as the Bodoland Territorial Council's CEM. My best wishes to him and his team for their tenure." "The Central government and Assam government will continue to support the BTC government as we all collectively work to fulfil the great Bodofa Upendranath Brahma's vision and ensure all-round development," the prime minister said.

Mohilary, who became the CEM for the fourth time, took the oath of office and secrecy, administered by Chief Secretary Ravi Kota, in English, while Daimary took it in the Bodo language.

The Bodoland Peoples' Front (BPF) swept the BTC polls, winning 28 of the 40 seats. The United Peoples Party Liberal (UPPL) and the BJP, alliance partners in the outgoing BTC, finished with seven and five seats respectively.

BTC is an autonomous council for the Bodoland Territorial Region comprising five districts - Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa and Udalguri and Tamulpur.

Governor Laxman Prasad Acharya, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and several of his cabinet colleagues, along with Tipra Motha chief Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma of Tripura, were present on the occasion. PTI ASK RHL