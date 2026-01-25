PM congratulates Padma awardees

New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated all the Padma awardees for their contribution to diverse fields.

"Congratulations to all the Padma Awardees for their outstanding contributions to our nation. Their excellence, dedication and service across diverse fields enrich the fabric of our society," the prime minister said in a post on X.

He said the honour reflects the spirit of commitment and excellence that continues to inspire generations.

The government announced 131 Padma awards on the eve of the Republic Day on Sunday. PTI SKU RHL