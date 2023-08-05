PM continues to be silent, allows totally discredited CM to continue: Cong slams Modi on Manipur

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) The Congress on Saturday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "silence" on the Manipur violence issue and asked why did he allow Chief Minister Biren Singh to continue in the post.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh took to Twitter to cite a news report about "repeated armoury looting" leaving the security forces worried, to attack the government over the Manipur issue.

"No wonder that on August 1, the Supreme Court observed that from the beginning of May there was an 'absolute breakdown of constitutional machinery', as also law and order machinery in Manipur," he tweeted.

"Yet the prime minister continues to be silent and allows the totally discredited chief minister to continue," Ramesh said.

The Congress has been demanding a statement from the prime minister on the Manipur issue in Parliament followed by a comprehensive discussion on the matter in both Houses.

The Congress and other opposition parties have been disrupting both houses of Parliament during the Monsoon session on the issue.