PM could claim full credit for Bharat Ratna to Karpoori Thakur: Nitish

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the latter might claim “full credit” for conferring Bharat Ratna on Karpoori Thakur.

Addressing a rally organised by the JD(U) on the birth centenary of the former Bihar CM, Kumar, who is also the party president, also highlighted his relentless demands for the highest civilian award for his political mentor.

“I was told by Ramnath Thakur, my party colleague and the late leader’s son, that the prime minister had called him up after the announcement. The PM has not called me so far. It is possible that he may claim full credit for the move. Be that as it may, I thank the PM and his government for fulfilling a demand I have been raising since I assumed power in Bihar," Kumar said.

The JD(U) chief also said he "never tried to promote" any of his family members since he drew inspiration from late Karpoori Thakur who was known for probity in public life.

“It was also Karpoori Thakur who inspired our commitment to the cause of Other Backward Classes and Extremely Backward Classes. The caste survey, which we conducted and followed it up with many other welfare measures for the deprived sections, should be implemented across the country”, Kumar told the rally.