'PM DAKSH' scheme significant for skill development among target groups: Athawale

Nashik, Jan 23 (PTI) Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Thursday said the central government's ambitious 'PM DAKSH' scheme is significant for skill development and upskilling among target groups.

Advertisment

This scheme would enable communities engaged in traditional economic activities to compete effectively in the market, he told reporters on the sidelines of the 'Shilp Samagam Mela 2025' here.

The fair was organised by apex corporations under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India. Athawale, along with officials of the corporations, visited various stalls and interacted with the participants.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched several schemes for targeted groups, such as sanitation workers, to ensure their children receive quality education and grow up to become high-ranking officials instead of following traditional occupations. The ambitious 'PM-DAKSH' scheme is significant for skill development and upskilling among target groups," the Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment said.

Advertisment

He stressed the need for these groups to recognise their potential and utilise government resources and easy loans to achieve economic empowerment.

The main objective of the PM-DAKSH (Pradhan Mantri Dakshta Aur Kushalta Sampann Hitgrahi Yojana) scheme is to increase the skill levels of the target youth by providing them short term and long term skills, followed by assistance in wage/self-employment.

Since 2001, the ministry has been organising exhibitions at platforms like Dilli Haat, India International Trade Fair (IITF) and Surajkund Craft Mela to provide a marketing stage for beneficiaries. Under various ministry schemes, free stalls are provided to target groups, allowing them to display and sell their products. This enables them to connect with buyers in metropolitan cities and even international markets, a statement said.

Advertisment

Organised from January 17 to 26, the 'Shilp Samagam Mela' has over 100 artisans from 10 states showcasing their traditional products and craftsmanship. Items on display include artificial jewellery, bed sheets, block prints, carpets, textiles, handicrafts, dress materials, embroidery, ethnic garments, food products, Khadi silk and Kutch embroidery products.

Sale of products worth more than Rs 61 lakh has been recorded in the past six days, it said. PTI COR NP