PM dedicates new campus of IISER, Berhampur & lays foundation stone for CUO buildings, Koraput

Berhampur/ Koraput, Feb 20 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday dedicated the newly constructed permanent campus of the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) at Berhampur in Odisha’s Ganjam district through video conference from Jammu.

During his address, the Prime Minister mentioned the name of the IISER Berhampur among some other reputed institutions like the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Indian Institute of Management (IIM) etc.

The new campus of the IISER has been set up in an area of 200.435 acres of land at Loudigaon. The Central government has sanctioned Rs 1582.78 crore for construction of the new campus.

Out of 29 buildings approved by the government, the construction of 15 buildings has already been completed with an investment of Rs 263.79 crore, officials said.

The Prime Minister had announced the construction of its permanent campus on December 24, 2018. The actual construction started on September 5, 2019, they said.

The construction work of the other buildings will be completed in the next six months, said Ashok Kumar Ganguli, director of IISER, Berhampur.

Bishweswar Tudu, union minister of state for tribal affairs and Jal Shakti, who was present at the ceremony, said the Narendra Modi government at the Centre was giving priority to the education sector in the country.

"More and more students from the tribal communities came forward to enrol in the Navodaya schools, where the government is providing free teaching in English medium from Class VI to XII with free accommodation facilities," he said.

He said some more new courses like computer science; data science etc would be introduced in the institute. The institute is now functioning at a building of the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) Berhampur, as a transit campus.

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for various infrastructure projects including the Administrative Building at the Central University of Odisha, Koraput with a total project cost of Rs 129 crore through video conference.

Vice-Chancellor of the University Prof Chakradhar Tripathi said that the sanction is granted for construction of various buildings including two academic blocks, one administrative building, one library building and two hostels.

The PM also launched several other infrastructure projects like central schools at Mundali, Cuttacjk, Sonepur, Kutra in Sundergarh, Khariar in Nuapada district.