PM defends Bittu, Sadanandan Master in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday came out in defence of BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu, who was called "my traitor friend" by Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, and accused the Congress of having "hatred" for Sikhs.

Replying to a discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address in Rajya Sabha, the Prime Minister also came out in defence of nominated MP C Sadanandan Master, who had displayed his artificial limbs in the House during his maiden speech.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi kicked up a firestorm on Wednesday when he called Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu a "traitor", prompting the BJP to accuse him of insulting the entire Sikh community and demand that Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla take action against him.

"A sharp brain of Congress called a member of this House a traitor. This is the peak of arrogance. So many factions have split from the Congress, so many people have left, he called the MP a traitor because he is Sikh... It was an insult of Sikhs, Gurus, and showed the hatred against Sikhs that the Congress has," Modi said.

"On the other hand is the scene of Sadanandan Master, due to political animosity his legs were cut in his youth. He has spent his life with that, but his values are so high, he never uses foul language. Yesterday during his maiden speech, when he displayed his artificial limbs, the scene was painful for the country," Modi said.

"INDI alliance is responsible for it. Due to ideological differences, a teacher, a youth, his legs were chopped, and they have no regrets," he added.

A dramatic episode unfolded in the Rajya Sabha on Monday when BJP-nominated member C Sadanandan Master displayed his artificial limbs on the table during his maiden speech, triggering a sharp exchange with CPI(M) leaders and prompting a point of order.

The Kerala-based MP, a school teacher-turned-politician, made the striking gesture while recounting an attack he allegedly suffered three decades ago, which he attributed to CPI(M) workers.