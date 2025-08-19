PM degree row: Delhi HC to pass verdict on DU's plea against CIC order to disclose info

New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) The Delhi High Court is likely to pronounce on Wednesday its verdict on Delhi University's plea challenging a CIC order directing disclosure of information with respect to the bachelor's degree of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Justice Sachin Datta, who reserved the judgement on February 27, is scheduled to pass the order at around 2:30 pm.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who appeared for DU, argued the CIC order deserved to be set aside.

Mehta, however, said the university had no objection to show its record to the court.

The court had also reserved its judgement on other similar petitions as well.

Following an RTI application by one Neeraj, the Central Information Commission (CIC) on December 21, 2016, allowed inspection of records of all students who cleared the BA exam in 1978 -- the year Prime Minister Modi also passed it.

The high court stayed the CIC order on January 23, 2017.

DU challenged the CIC order on the ground that it held the information of students in a fiduciary capacity and "mere curiosity" in the absence of public interest did not entitle anyone to seek private information under the RTI law.

Earlier, the counsel for the RTI applicants had defended the CIC's order on the ground that Right to Information (RTI) Act provided for disclosure of the prime minister's educational information in greater public good. PTI SKV AMK AMK