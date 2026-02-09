New Delhi (PTI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not come to the Lok Sabha to reply to the discussion on the motion of thanks to the President's address as he was scared of the issue of former army chief MM Naravane's book.

Gandhi also dared those claiming that there was a threat to the prime minister from members last Thursday to "file an FIR" against the person threatening Modi.

He said the government is scared of having a discussion on the Budget because of the issue of the US deal, the way it was done, and its impact on farmers.

"We are very disturbed about this idea that has been floated that members were going to threaten the PM. There is no question of that. The fact is very clear the prime minister was scared to come to the House not because of the members but because of what I was saying and he is still scared because he cannot face the truth," the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

There was no question of the Congress members attacking the prime minister, he said. "He (Modi) should have the courage to come. I also mentioned that 'look, if somebody has said that he is going to attack the PM. Please do an FIR, arrest that person'. Why you are not doing that!" Gandhi said.

"The agreement is that we will be allowed to say these points and then the discussion should happen," he said. Gandhi said the opposition is quite keen that the discussion happens.

"But let us see what the government says. My personal view is that the government is scared to have a debate. The PM did not come to the House. He was scared of what we say, he was scared of being handed Naravane's book as a first step," Gandhi said.

"My guess is government is worried about having a debate on the Budget because the issue of the US deal, the way it was done, its impact on our farmers, is going to be discussed and the government does not want to do that," he said.

Gandhi said the matter started a few days ago when the issue of the Naravane book came to the fore.

"The government did not want me to talk about it so they stalled the House. They did not let me speak. That happened 3-4 times. First, they said I cannot quote a book, then I said I am not quoting a book, I am quoting a magazine. Then they said you cannot quote a magazine. Then I said I will speak about it. They did not want me to speak about it," he said.

Gandhi alleged that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh made a false claim that the book was unpublished.

"The book has been published and we have got a copy of it," the Congress leader said.

"So, that is one big issue of not allowing the LoP and entire opposition in the President's address. One of their members quoted books and spoke vile stuff and nothing was said. We don't like the fact that they can say whatever they want whenever they want and the opposition cannot," he said.

Gandhi listed the suspension of the Congress members and allegations against them of wanting to attack the prime minister as issues to be discussed.