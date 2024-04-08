PM did not speak about tribal issues in Bastar, his govt a friend of industrialists: Cong leader

Raipur, Apr 8 (PTI) The NDA government at the Centre is a well-wisher of industrialists and does not care for the welfare of tribals or the poor, claimed Congress leader Radhika Khera on Monday.

Addressing a press conference here, the AICC spokesperson said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was silent on the issues facing tribals during his rally in Bastar earlier in the day.

"Chhattisgarh Congress chief Deepak Baij had said if the PM was a well-wisher of people of Bastar, then he should declare that Nagarnar Steel Plant (in Bastar) will not be privatised and locals would be given priority in jobs there," Khera said.

Baij had also asked the PM to speak on a bill related to reservation of tribals that is pending with the Governor as well as announce stopping of tree felling in Surguja for a "mine of Adani", she said.

"But the PM remained silent on these issues and left after doing jumlebaji (poll rhetoric). This shows the Modi government is not a friend of the tribals or the poor. It is a well-wisher of only industrialists," she alleged.

Speaking about the PM's attack on the Congress over corruption, Khera said leaders with graft allegations against them are joining the BJP and then getting clean chits.

Khera refuted Modi's claims that Congress expelled its leaders who attended the idol consecration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22 this year, adding that disciplinary action was taken against those who made objectionable comments about the party leadership and party policies.

Addressing an election rally in the state's Bastar district this afternoon, the PM had said corruption had become the country's identity under Congress rule. PTI TKP BNM