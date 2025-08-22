PM did not utter a word on ‘vote chori’ during visit to Bihar: Rahul Gandhi

Bhagalpur (Bihar), Aug 22 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not uttering a word on his government's alleged attempt to steal votes by using the Election Commission during his visit to Bihar’s Gayaji earlier in the day.

Addressing a public gathering on the sixth day of the Congress’ 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' at Bhagalpur, Gandhi also attacked Modi for the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

“The SIR is an attempt by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP and the EC to steal your votes. They are trying their best to snatch your voting rights. The ‘vote chor’ came to Gayaji, but he did not say even a word on his government's attempt to steal votes with the help of the EC,” Gandhi said.

The former Congress president also wondered why Modi maintains a stoic silence over the issue.

“Vote Chori is an attack on the Constitution of India. The INDIA bloc will not allow the BJP to steal voting rights of the people of Bihar,” he said.

All measures being taken by the NDA government are anti-poor, and it has closed all options of employment for the youth, Gandhi alleged. PTI PKD NN