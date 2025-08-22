PM did not utter a word on 'vote chori' during visit to Bihar: Rahul Gandhi

Bhagalpur (Bihar), Aug 22 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not uttering a word on his government's alleged attempt to steal votes by using the Election Commission during his visit to Bihar's Gayaji earlier in the day.

Addressing a public gathering on the sixth day of the Congress' 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' at Bhagalpur, Gandhi also attacked Modi for the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

“The SIR is an attempt by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP and the EC to steal your votes. They are trying their best to snatch your voting rights. The ‘vote chor’ came to Gayaji, but did not say even a word on his government's attempt to steal votes with the help of the EC,” Gandhi said.

The former Congress president also wondered why Modi maintains a stoic silence over the issue.

Reiterating his charge that the BJP, in collusion with the Election Commission of India, was stealing elections in state after state, Gandhi said the PM also did not say a word on the alleged irregularities in Maharashtra and Karnataka polls and the Manipur issue.

“How the EC added about one crore voters in Maharashtra after the BJP-led alliance lost there in the Lok Sabha elections, it's a well-known fact. Vote Chori is an attack on the Constitution of India. The INDIA bloc will not allow the BJP to steal voting rights of the people of Bihar,” he said.

The entire country now knows that Narendra Modi steals votes, the Congress leader alleged.

All measures being taken by the NDA government are anti-poor, and it has closed all options of employment for the youth, Gandhi claimed.

Modi wants to dismantle the Constitution that Mahatma Gandhi and BR Ambedkar gave the country its Constitution, which has secured the future of its people, he alleged.

The BJP is trying to take away the rights the Constitution guarantees to the people of the country, Gandhi alleged. PTI PKD NN