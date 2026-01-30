'PM did not want Mahatma Gandhi-related law': Cong takes out 'march' to protest MGNREGA repeal

New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) The Congress on Friday launched a scathing attack on the government over the repeal of MGNREGA, alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not want the law connected with Mahatma Gandhi to run for long and people to have a legal right to work.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh made the remarks at an event to protest MGNREGA repeal at the AICC headquarters here.

Senior Congress leaders and workers took out a march from the Congress office at 24, Akbar Road, to the Gandhi Smriti against the "constitutional right to work being snatched away by the Modi government". However, they were stopped by the police and did not reach Gandhi Smriti.

Addressing the "MGNREGA Bachao Sangram Yatra" event, Ramesh said, "The Modi government has scrapped the MGNREGA Act by running a bulldozer over it." "MGNREGA was a historic and revolutionary Act that was passed unanimously in September 2005. Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh Ji, Sonia Gandhi Ji, and Rahul Gandhi Ji made significant contributions to the creation of this Act," Ramesh said, addressing the gathering.

"The MGNREGA law was a constitutional right, providing a legal guarantee of employment to the people. This law strengthened panchayats. For the first time, money was delivered to every family through DBT," he said.

"But this law has been scrapped because Narendra Modi does not want this law, connected with Mahatma Gandhi Ji, to continue for long. He does not want people to get their rights," Ramesh alleged.

Congress media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said the Congress is firmly standing up against this step taken by the Modi government.

"A government that insults the country's farmers, labourers, and youth cannot remain in power for long. Narendra Modi should understand that his government will have to pay the price for this," he said.

Ramesh said the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) gave legal right to employment benefiting lakhs of families but the the Centre was "eroding" these provisions.

The VB-G RAM G scheme dilutes the the UPA-era MGNREGA's original spirit, he said.

Addressing the protest, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president Dharmendra Yadav said the government's actions signalled a "continuous attack on the poor." The Congress has launched a 45-day nationwide "MGNREGA Bachao Sangram Yatra" campaign, demanding the repeal of the VB-G RAM G Act and restoration of the MGNREGA.

"This government is continuously attacking the poor. People who were once assured employment are now seeing that guarantees being taken away. The systems that were meant to support them are being gradually dismantled," Yadav said.

"We must carry this movement forward because this is not a small fight. It is a long battle. For this long struggle, we will have to remain disciplined, but we will also have to work towards forcing this government to bow," he said.

Protesters raised slogans of "MGNREGA chor gaddi chhod" at the protest.

The Union government's Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, 2025 (VB-G RAM G), was passed by both houses amid opposition uproar and received presidential assent in December 2025, effectively replacing MGNREGA after two decades.

Under the new law, the statutory guarantee of employment was increased on paper from 100 to 125 days per rural household each year, and changes were made in funding patterns, planning mechanisms and implementation structures.

Opposition parties have argued the new law dilutes the rights-based nature of MGNREGA, increases centralisation of power, and saddles states with greater financial responsibilities, potentially weakening the original legal entitlement to work. PTI SHB ASK ASK DV DV