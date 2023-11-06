PM didn’t have courage to visit Mizoram 'fearing criticism' for his unwillingness to go to Manipur, claims Cong

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) A day before the Mizoram Assembly polls, the Congress on Monday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming that he did not have the courage to visit the northeastern state "fearing criticism" for his "unwillingness" to go to Manipur.

Mizoram is all in readiness for the assembly polls on Tuesday, as over 8.57 lakh voters gear up to decide the electoral fate of 174 candidates, amid tight security arrangements put in place.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "PM didn't have courage to visit Mizoram even for a few hours and cancelled his visit fearing criticism for his unwillingness to go to Manipur, that has been boiling for over 6 months." "However, he released a campaign video for Mizoram. The people of Manipur, Northeast & rest of India wonder what will it take for PM to break his silence or even meet MPs & MLAs of Manipur. Any ideas?" Ramesh said.

Modi on Sunday released a video message for the people of poll-bound Mizoram seeking their support and blessings to make their homeland "marvellous".

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday appealed to the people in Mizoram to vote for his party, saying while the Congress had helped bring peace and stability in the state, the BJP and the RSS were "hell-bent on destroying" Mizo culture and way of life.

Kharge also listed out the Congress' seven guarantees for Mizoram, which include creation of job opportunities, strengthening democracy at the grassroots, health insurance cover of Rs 15 lakh and special care of cancer patients, monthly old age pension of Rs 2,000, providing subsidised LPG cylinder at Rs 750, and Rs 2,000 monthly assistance to widows and the disabled.

The Congress is seeking to oust the MNF-BJP coalition from power in the state. PTI ASK RHL