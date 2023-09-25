PM didn't speak about Shivraj Singh's work, BJP's Bhopal meet 'mahakumbh of jumlas': Cong

New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) The BJP's 'mahakumbh' of party workers in Bhopal was a "flop show" as Prime Minister Narendra Modi could not count even a single scheme of the state government and did not take Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's name during the programme, the Congress claimed on Monday.

The programme proved to be a 'mahakumbh of jumlas', Congress general secretary and Madhya Pradesh in-charge Randeep Surjewala told a press conference here.

He said that during the past 18 years, the youths of Madhya Pradesh have seen only corruption and misgovernance at the hands of Chouhan, and the PM never talked about them.

The 'mahakumbh' of BJP workers was a "flop show", he said.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi kickstarted the BJP's Madhya Pradesh poll campaign, accusing the Congress and its allies in the new "ghamandia" alliance of "reluctantly" supporting the women's reservation bill in Parliament and warned people that if given an opportunity, they will backtrack on the historic legislation.

Addressing a massive gathering of BJP workers, 'Karyakarta Mahakumb', in Bhopal, the PM tore into the Congress, equating it with "rusted iron" and alleging its functioning has been outsourced to "urban Naxals" and that the organisation is not run by leaders.

He warned the Congress would push Madhya Pradesh back into the 'BIMARU' (laggard) category of states if given an opportunity to rule again.

Surjewala launched a counterattack at a press conference here. "Today in Madhya Pradesh, there was a Mahakumbh of BJP workers, a Mahakumbh of 'jumlas'," he said.

The prime minister could not count even a single scheme of the Shivraj Singh government and did not take his name.

"What have the youths, voting for the first time in Madhya Pradesh, seen in the last 18 years? They saw that the future of one crore youths was ruined in the Vyapam scam, questions papers were sold for Rs 15 lakh in the Patwari exam, 19,000 unemployed boys and girls committed suicide," he alleged.

"During the 18 years of BJP government, the sisters of Madhya Pradesh were cheated. 44 lakh Ujjwala sisters could not get LPG cylinders re-filled due to inflation, 18 lakh Ujjwala sisters could get only one cylinder filled. Ayushman scam happened in the health sector," the Congress leader alleged.

Surjewala also alleged that during these 18 years, 20,000 farmers committed suicide in the state and atrocities were committed on tribals, Dalits and women. PTI SKC SKC TIR TIR