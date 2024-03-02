PM discusses issues of Bengal with BJP leaders Suvendu Adhikari, Sukanta Majumdar

Krishnanagar (WB): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a brief meeting with West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar and Leader of Opposition in the assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, and discussed with them various issues concerning the state.

The meeting lasted for around 16 minutes.

"Met Mr Suvendu Adhikari and Sukanta Majumdar. We discussed how to further spread our good governance programs among the common people. I commend the courage, passion and tenacious struggle of all the @BJP4Bengal workers who are fighting against the misrule of the Trinamool Congress. Together we will build a better future for West Bengal. @SuvenduWB @DrSukantaBJP " Modi posted on X.

Met Shri Suvendu Adhikari Ji and Dr. Sukanta Majumdar Ji. We discussed ways to further spread our good governance agenda among the people. I applaud each and every @BJP4Bengal Karyakarta for their courage, passion and spirited fight against TMC misrule. Together, we all will… pic.twitter.com/OS96ZA8WgW — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 2, 2024

Later, while speaking to reporters, Majumdar said they raised several issues related to corruption, various scams and law and order in the state.

"We spoke about many issues that are bothering the people of West Bengal including corruption and law and order issues. Both I and Suvendu Adhikari informed him (Modi) about various things," he said.

Modi on Saturday addressed a public rally in Krishnanagar, where he labelled the Mamata Banerjee government as being synonymous with "oppression, dynasty politics, and betrayal" and claimed that the TMC has achieved" mastery" in turning schemes into scams.