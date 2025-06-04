PM, EAM 'totally quiet' on Indian students being affected badly by Trump's actions: Congress

New Delhi: Expressing concern over the US' decisions affecting foreign students, the Congress on Wednesday said China has reacted strongly regarding their students but Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar have remained "totally quiet" on how Indian students are being affected by the move.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh pointed out that according to the Ministry of External Affairs, approximately 3,37,630 Indian students went to the USA for higher studies in 2024 and about a third of the foreign students on American campuses are from India.

This means that some three-and-a-half lakh Indian families invested their hard-earned savings or borrowed for the education of their children in the US, he said.

"These students, plus those who went in earlier years, face an uncertain future. Large numbers of students planning to go in 2025 may never get to see their aspirations fulfilled," Ramesh said on X.

"President Trump has made his intentions clear. China has reacted strongly regarding Chinese students. But not surprisingly, our PM and EAM have kept totally quiet," he said.

"They are completely silent on President Trump's claims on having Operation Sindoor stopped after just four days and they have not said a word of concern on how Indian students and their families are being affected badly by President Trump's actions," Ramesh said, slamming the government.

India last Thursday said it expects the US to consider visa applications of Indian students on merit amid growing concerns over the Trump administration halting new student visa interviews.

The changes effected by the US in its visa regime have triggered widespread uncertainty among students world-wide, including in India.

There have been concerns among the students planning to pursue studies in the US over the Trump administration's plan to expand social media vetting of student visa applicants.