PM encourages Smart India Hackathon finalists at IIT Kharagpur

Kolkata, Dec 9 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday encouraged finalists of the Smart India Hackathon (SIH) 2025 Hardware, asking them to contribute to the country's progress through technology-driven solutions.

In a video message, Modi asked the young innovators to think boldly, work purposefully.

The final of the SIH is being held at IIT Kharagpur.

"You think boldly, work with a purpose and contribute to India's progress through technology-driven solutions," Modi said in the brief message streamed to the participants on a big screen.

After the PM's message, Union Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar interacted live with the SIH finalists, during which he underscored fostering the spirit of innovation "which is particularly significant this year as the institute celebrates 75 years of excellence, nation-building, and technological advancement." Majumdar encouraged the students to think ambitiously, refine their prototypes, and uphold the culture of innovation that SIH champions nationally.

He highlighted the critical role of young innovators in shaping India's technological future and commended the dedication of teams working relentlessly at IIT Kharagpur.

At IIT Kharagpur, SIH finalists had the opportunity to speak directly about their projects, sharing insights on the real-world problems they are solving for ministries and departments, their long journeys and team experiences and what inspired and motivated them to pursue their chosen problem statements, an institute spokesperson said. PTI SUS NN