PM Narendra Modi enjoys safari in Assam's Kaziranga National Park

Kaziranga (Assam): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday enjoyed elephant and jeep safaris in the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve in Assam, an official said.

The PM, on his first visit to the UNESCO World Heritage Site, spent two hours in the park.

During the trip, Modi interacted with members of 'Van Durga', the team of women forest guards who are at the forefront of conservation efforts, elephant mahouts and forest officials.

"Kaziranga is known for the rhinos but there are also large numbers of elephants, along with several other species," the PM wrote on Twitter.

He first undertook the elephant safari in the Mihimukh area of the central Kohora range of the park.

Modi, donning jungle fatigue, a jacket and a hat, rode an elephant named 'Pradyumna' whose mahout was Raju, and passed through the safari route of Dagland and Foliomari area, the official said.

He was followed by a convoy of 16 elephants.

During the tour of the Kaziranga National Park, he fed sugarcane to three elephants - Lakhimai, Pradyumna and Phoolmai.

The prime minister then undertook the jeep safari in the same forest range and stopped at the Daflang Watch Tower to get a view of the sanctuary.

A tiger whizzed past the path of the prime minister's cascade, the official said, adding that PM Modi saw one-horned rhinoceros, wild buffaloes, deer and several birds in the jungle.

During the tour of Kaziranga, PM Modi took several pictures of the forest and wildlife.

The PM was accompanied by Kaziranga National Park Director Sonali Ghosh. Other senior forest officials and security personnel were also present there.

"Interacted with Van Durga, the team of women forest guards who are at the forefront of conservation efforts, bravely protecting our forests and wildlife. Their dedication and courage in safeguarding our natural heritage is truly inspiring," the prime minister wrote on the microblogging site.

The jeep and elephant safaris in the central Kohora range remained closed for tourists since March 7 in view of the security arrangements for the prime minister's visit.

The jungle safari in the forest range for visitors will reopen on March 10.

The prime minister had arrived at Kaziranga on Friday evening on a two-day visit to the state.

He is also scheduled to inaugurate the 125-ft high 'Statue of Valour' of legendary Ahom general Lachit Barphukan at Jorhat in the afternoon.

Modi will then go to Meleng Meteli Pothar where he will inaugurate or lay the foundation stone for central and state projects worth around Rs 18,000 crore.

He is also scheduled to address a public meeting at the same venue.