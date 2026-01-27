PM extends birthday greetings to Meghalaya CM

Shillong, Jan 27 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended birthday greetings to Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, praising his efforts to fulfill the aspirations of the people of the state.

In his message, the prime minister said Sangma's efforts to meet the expectations of Meghalaya's people are "noteworthy" and prayed for his long life and good health.

"Birthday wishes to Meghalaya Chief Minister Shri Conrad Sangma Ji. His efforts to fulfill the aspirations of Meghalaya's people are noteworthy. I pray for his long life and good health," Modi said in an X post.

Responding to the prime minister's greetings, Sangma expressed gratitude and sought his blessings.

"Thank you Hon'ble Prime Minister, @narendramodi ji, for your blessings. May God bless you," the chief minister said in a post on X.

Sangma also received birthday wishes from several political leaders, party colleagues and well-wishers from across the state, with many lauding his leadership and contributions to Meghalaya's development. PTI JOP ACD