PM extends greetings on Gita Jayanti

New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended greetings on the occasion of 'Gita Jayanti', the day Lord Krishna is believed to have revealed Bhagavad Gita to Arjuna in the battlefield of Kurukshetra.

"This divine scripture, adorned with invaluable messages on the fulfillment of duty, has held an extremely distinctive place in Indian family, social, and spiritual life," Modi said in a post on X.

"Its divine verses will continue to inspire every generation towards selfless action", Modi said. PTI SKU SKU KSS KSS