PM extends greetings on Kerala's Attukal Pongala festival

New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted people on Attukal Pongala, highlighting the festival's special significance for 'Nari Shakti'.

The annual festival is held at the renowned Attukal Bhagavathi Temple in Kerala's capital, Thiruvananthapuram. It witnesses the participation of a large number of women devotees.

"Warm wishes on the sacred occasion of Attukal Pongala. This festival has special importance for our Nari Shakti. May this auspicious day bring prosperity and good health to everyone's lives. May the spirit of harmony and togetherness be furthered in society," Modi wrote on X.

According to Kerala Tourism, the Attukal Pongala is regarded as the world's largest gathering of women for a festival. The event draws millions of women who come to offer Pongala to Goddess Bhagavathy, affectionately known as 'Attukalamma'. PTI ACB RHL