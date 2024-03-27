PM Fasal Bima Yojana 'complete failure': Congress

New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) The Congress on Wednesday alleged that the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana is a "complete failure" and has been used to "fatten" the private insurance companies.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh's attack on the government came over a media report which claimed that in the heartland of Marathwada, the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojna -- the Modi government's flagship crop insurance scheme -- has emerged as the "new political tool".

The report said increased interference in the scheme's implementation has given rise to cases of major fraud in Maharashtra.

In a post on X, Ramesh said, "As the Congress Party has been saying all along, the PM Fasal Bima Yojana is a complete failure, and has been used to fatten the private insurance companies." "The remote-controlled BJP government in Maharashtra has been using it as a political tool as well -- releasing payments primarily to its political supporters," he alleged.

The Congress' 'Kisaan NYAY' guarantees include a promise that a new, pro-farmer 'Fasal Bima Yojana' will be launched, with payments directly to the farmers' bank accounts guaranteed within 30 days of crop loss, Ramesh asserted. PTI ASK KSS KSS