PM Modi flags off first train of Delhi-Meerut RRTS service

Sahibabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the 17-km priority section of the Delhi-Meerut RRTS Corridor that seeks to redefine travel in the region.

Modi showed the green flag to the 'Namo Bharat' train connecting Sahibabad and Duhai Depot stations, marking launch of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) in India. The train can run at a speed of 180 km per hour, The prime minister was also seen interacting with the passengers and the crew of the train.

The inauguration ceremony took place at Sahibabad station of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS Corridor, which once fully completed, will reduce travel time between Delhi and Meerut to a little less than an hour.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri were present at the ceremony.

India's first semi-high-speed regional rail service, whose trains are equipped with hi-tech features and a number of passenger amenities, will be opened for passengers from October 21.

The services will begin at 6 am and run till 11 pm, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) officials earlier said.

The priority section between Sahibabad and Duhai Depot has five stations -- Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai and Duhai Depot. The segment from Duhai to Duhai Depot is a spur from the main corridor.

The under-construction RRTS Corridor, being built for the semi-high-speed regional rail service by the NCRTC, is a joint venture company of the Centre with the governments of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh.

The NCRTC has been tasked to oversee the construction of India's first RRTS, between Delhi and Meerut.

The entire 82.15 km Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS is targeted to be operational by June 2025.