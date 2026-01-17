Malda (PTI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday flagged off India's first Vande Bharat sleeper train between Howrah and Guwahati, and launched several rail and road infrastructure projects worth Rs 3,250 crore in West Bengal.

At a public function in Malda in north Bengal, the Prime Minister virtually flagged off four Amrit Bharat Express trains connecting New Jalpaiguri with Nagercoil and Tiruchirappalli, and Alipurduar with SMVT Bengaluru and Mumbai (Panvel).

Modi launched the country’s most advanced and the first set of Vande Bharat sleeper trains between Howrah and Guwahati (Kamakhya) from Malda Town railway station.

He also virtually flagged off the return Guwahati–Howrah Vande Bharat sleeper train from here.

The fully air-conditioned sleeper train is expected to cut travel time on the Howrah-Guwahati route by around 2.5 hours. Currently, it takes nearly 18 hours from Howrah to Guwahati by train.

Speaking at the function, Modi said the projects, especially the new trains, will empower the youth of the region.

“There was a time when we used to watch the developed foreign nations and dreamt of such modern trains in our country. Today that dream has come true. The new Vande Bharat sleeper train has connected the holy land of Maa Kali to that of Maa Kamakhya,” he said.

India has both modernised its transport facilities and made the country self-reliant, Modi said.

The prime minister asserted that the country is currently "making more railway coaches in India than in Europe or the US".

"In a big step towards a modern India, the Vande Bharat sleeper train has started its journey from today. This new train will ease long-distance travel for the country's people, making it smooth and memorable," Modi said.

The PM, who interacted with some passengers at Malda Town station, said that they expressed happiness about the new Vande Bharat train.

"Now I am seeing that foreigners are making videos of metros and other trains in India to tell the world how train travel in India is being revolutionised," he said.

Asserting that the modern Vande Bharat sleeper trains will operate across the country in the near future, Modi said that the Indian Railways was going through a process of rejuvenation, with electrification of rail lines and modernisation of stations.

"More than 150 Vande Bharat trains are at present running across the country. Along with these, a network of modern and fast trains is being created," he said.

Pointing out that West Bengal got four more Amrit Bharat Express trains on Saturday, he said that the state, especially north Bengal, will get better connected with western and southern India.

"Those who come to Bengal and eastern India from other parts of the country, those who come to visit Gangasagar, Dakshineswar and Kalighat and those who go to Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra will find these Amrit Bharat trains make their travel easier," he said.

Asserting that the Indian Railways is becoming self-reliant along with modernisation, Modi said that India-made locomotives, coaches and metro trains are becoming the country's identity.

"Today we are making more locomotives than America or Europe," the PM said.

He said that India exports coaches for passenger and metro trains to several countries across the world, benefitting the country's economy.

"Connecting the country is our primary objective and reducing distances is our mission," he said.

Modi said Bengal has got new rail projects for its development, which will ease travel for the people of the state and help trade and commerce.

He said train maintenance facilities will provide job opportunities for the youth of Bengal.

Speaking at the occasion, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said India would soon be exporting Vande Bharat trains.

“Keeping in mind the food tastes of the region, passengers of the Vande Bharat trains departing from Kolkata would be served Bengali cuisine and those from Guwahati would be offered Assamese food,” he announced.

At the function, Modi laid the foundation stone for four major railway projects in the state, including a new rail line between Balurghat and Hili, next-generation freight maintenance facilities at New Jalpaiguri, upgradation of the Siliguri Loco Shed, and modernisation of Vande Bharat train maintenance facilities in Jalpaiguri district.

“These projects will strengthen passenger and freight operations, improve logistics efficiency in north Bengal, and generate employment opportunities in the region,” the statement said.

The PM also flagged off two new train services equipped with LHB coaches to facilitate connectivity for the youth, students, and IT professionals to Bengaluru, a major IT hub of the country.

Modi laid the foundation stone for the four-laning of the Dhupguri–Falakata section of National Highway-31D, a key project to improve regional road connectivity in north Bengal.

“These projects will play a vital role in building modern infrastructure creation and improved connectivity, strengthening the eastern and north-eastern regions as key growth engines of the nation,” a statement said.

On a two-day visit to eastern India, Modi is scheduled to criss-cross poll-bound Bengal and Assam, blending high-voltage political messaging with a clutch of infrastructure launches as the countdown to the 2026 assembly elections enters its decisive phase.