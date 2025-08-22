PM flags off three new metro routes in Kolkata

Kolkata, Aug 22 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated three new metro routes in Kolkata, including the first-ever direct link to the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport here.

The PM was accompanied by West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose, BJP state president Samik Bhattacharya and Union minister Sukanta Majumdar.

The 13.61 km-long network, spread across the ‘Green’, ‘Yellow ‘and ‘Orange’ lines, marks a defining moment in the city’s metro journey that began in 1984.

Officials said the new stretches are expected to ease congestion on Kolkata’s choked roads and transform daily commuting for millions. PTI SUS PNT RBT