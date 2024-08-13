PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan enables decentralised planning, says Kerala Minister

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 13 (PTI) Kerala Industries Minister P Rajeeve on Tuesday said that the PM Gati Shakti (PMGS) National Master Plan (NMP) enables decentralised planning by taking into account geographical and topographical advantages and limitations, supported by various datasets including data on land records mapped on the portal.

He urged officers across state departments and districts in the southern states to leverage the portal for planning multimodal connectivity at ports and airports, internet connectivity, training institutes, disaster preparedness and so on.

He was speaking during the third district level capacity building workshop on PMGS NMP held in Thiruvananthapuram (southern zone).

Over 175 participants from central departments and state- and district-level officials from Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Telangana, representing Infrastructure and Social Sectors Departments took part in it, an official statement said.

Officials from Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep also participated virtually in the workshop, it said.

Rajesh Kumar Singh, Secretary DPIIT, in his special address, highlighted that mapped data such as landslide zones, demographics, elevation, flood-prone areas, schools, hospitals, transportation networks, warehouses, telecommunication networks, emergency landing sites, and soil conditions on the PM GatiShakti NMP can be extremely valuable for disaster management.

This data will enable district officials to make informed, data-driven decisions during emergencies, he said.

He urged district officials to map the data on the District Master Portal, which is expected to be launched by the end of September, this year.

A P M Mohammed Hanish, Principal Secretary, Industries, Kerala, highlighted that utilising the PMGS NMP for planning can significantly enhance growth in the social sector, improve disaster preparedness, and facilitate multimodal connectivity in the region.

To achieve this, active engagement at the grassroots level is essential, making the roles of district collectors crucial in identifying the unique priorities, challenges and characteristics of their districts and thus utilising the GIS portal for area development planning in efficient manner, it said.

The PM Gati Shakti (PMGS) National Master Plan (NMP) was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 13, 2021, to facilitate integrated multimodal connectivity using indigenous technology.

Its framework includes an inter-ministerial mechanism at both the Centre and State levels, along with a GIS-based decision support system, enhancing infrastructure planning and development across the country, the statement added. PTI LGK ANE