PM getting highest civilian honour of Oman 'grand endorsement of his statesmanship': Shah

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Thursday that Oman's highest civilian honour bestowed upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a "grand endorsement of his statesmanship and his acceptance as a global leader".

In a message posted on 'X', Shah said, "The back-to-back honours to our Prime Minister Modi ji attest to the power of 140 crore Indians and the emergence of India as a transformed nation under his leadership." "Oman’s highest civilian honour, ‘The First Class of the Order of Oman', being conferred on PM Shri @narendramodi ji is a grand endorsement of his statesmanship and his acceptance as a global leader," he said.

Prime Minister Modi received the award during his ongoing two-day visit to Oman, the final leg of his three-nation tour that included Jordan and Ethiopia.

This is the latest addition to PM Modi's distinguished list of more than 28 highest civilian awards from foreign nations, including recent honours such as Ethiopia's Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia and Kuwait's Order of Mubarak Al-Kabeer.

His visit to Muscat marks the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Oman, with both sides focusing on deepening strategic partnership in trade, investment, energy, defence and culture. PTI ABS ABS MNK MNK